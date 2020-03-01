DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are looking for a small child and his mother after she allegedly assaulted the young boy in front of his father before driving away and sending threatening messages.

Police said that around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, Rochelle Riley drove her 6-year-old son, Anthony Johnson to his father's house at 3035 Monterey Drive. Police said she took their son out of the vehicle, assaulted the child in the front yard in the view of the father and then put the child back in the vehicle before driving away.

Police are looking for Rochelle Riley, left, and her child Anthony Johnson. Investigators feer the child is in danger.

DeKalb County Police Department

Police said the mother's current location is unknown and that she sent several text messages to the father, threatening to kill the child with others stating she had already killed him.

Police said the child is considered endangered and missing. The suspect was last seen driving a gold 2005 Ford Escape with a Georgia tag reading PXJ1478.

Anyone who sees this mother, child or vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

