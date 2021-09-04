Amber Alert issued for Athens 9-month-old baby

An emergency alert was activated just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for an Athens 9-month-old baby the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children describes as "believed to be in extreme danger."

An emergency alert sent to phones said police are searching for a 2020 white Nissan Altima four-door sedan with Georgia plates CRK4471.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the alert was activated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as a Levi's Call after 9-month-old Saint Griffin Jones was abducted Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

The child was described as a Black infant, 2 feet tall in height and weighing 18-20 pounds who was last wearing a white onezie. He was last seen at a location on Live Oak Circle in Athens.