Missing In Georgia

Amber Alert issued for Bartow County 2-year-old

Authorities said Cataleya Marie Buttrom was abducted Wednesday by a 25-year-old man.

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert around 9:40 p.m. regarding Cataleya Marie Buttrom. The search for the child escalated after a Levi's Call was activated by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Cataleya was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom, a Black 25-year-old man believed to be driving a blue Toyota Rav 4 with the Georgia tag CPF9791. Authorities described Buttrom to be 6 feet 7 inches tall weighing in at 193 pounds with brown eyes and dreads.

Credit: Amber Alert

Law enforcement said Cataleya weighs 20 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She stands at about two feet tall.

Anyone who has information about the child's whereabouts should call 770-387-5195 or 911.

