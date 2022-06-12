Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in 'extreme danger'

The Amber Alert was issued for Jaquari Bennett, who authorities say was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who they say was abducted and is in "extreme danger."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Newton County Sherif'fs Office, said Jaquari Bennett was taken around 11 p.m. on Saturday night by 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett. The relationship between the two is unknown.

They were last seen off Chandler Field Drive in Covington. They are believed to be traveling in a 2000 Black Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.