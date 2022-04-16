Mother and 11-year-old kidnapped in Atlanta, Amber Alert issued

Atlanta Police said the suspect is believed to have taken the mother and child hostage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police issued an Amber Alert on Saturday evening for a missing 11-year-old boy, who they believe was taken as a hostage along with their mother.

The police department said the child, Pierre Lubin, was taken from 1633 Abner Terrace along with his mother, Kerline Lubin.

The department said the suspect's name could be Leonard Cross, 37. He may also go by Clady Rhodes, or Duke. Police said the suspect could be armed.

Police said Cross forced the 11-year-old into the car with his mother against their will. The car was identified as a black Jeep Compass with the Georgia tag number CSL577.

Anyone with information on the missing child, please contact Atlanta Police at 404-291-9613.

>> Photos below provided by officials show Pierre Lubin, Kerline Lubin and who is believed to be the suspect, Leonard Cross.

Atlanta Police searching for 11-year-old, woman | Amber Alert 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Have information about a crime? Submit a tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.

People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.

>> Get in touch with them here.

>> Learn more about their programs around public safety.

Editors note: Information in this article before was from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children but was updated to reflect current information from investigators.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following right now on all our platforms. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent every week day at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US