Mother and 11-year-old kidnapped in Atlanta, Amber Alert issued

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police issued an Amber Alert on Saturday evening for a missing 11-year-old boy, who they believe was taken as a hostage along with their mother.
The police department said the child, Pierre Lubin, was taken from 1633 Abner Terrace along with his mother, Kerline Lubin.
The department said the suspect's name could be Leonard Cross, 37. He may also go by Clady Rhodes, or Duke. Police said the suspect could be armed.
Police said Cross forced the 11-year-old into the car with his mother against their will. The car was identified as a black Jeep Compass with the Georgia tag number CSL577.
Anyone with information on the missing child, please contact Atlanta Police at 404-291-9613.
>> Photos below provided by officials show Pierre Lubin, Kerline Lubin and who is believed to be the suspect, Leonard Cross.
Atlanta Police searching for 11-year-old, woman | Amber Alert
Editors note: Information in this article before was from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children but was updated to reflect current information from investigators.
