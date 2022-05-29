Amber Alert | 2-year-old reported missing in Georgia

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities in Laurens County are looking for 2-year-old Jacob Coney.

DUBLIN, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Georgia toddler. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities in Laurens County are looking for 2-year-old Jacob Coney.

The GBI said the child could be in a brown or tan Dodge Durango with Tyler Coney, his father.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said Tyler allegedly forced Jacob's grandmother into letting him take the child. Deputies said Tyler doesn't have any parental rights.

Authorities said they were last seen on Paul Kennedy Road, but could be in the Warner Robins area. The vehicle has the Georgia license plate RRP0451.

Jacob was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt and blue shorts; his father was wearing a hat, jogging pants, and possibly a striped shirt, deputies said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-7985.