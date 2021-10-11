Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted from home

Blaise Barnett is reported missing from Clarkston.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old who was stolen from outside of his home. Clarkston Police are asking for help finding Blaise Barnett.

He is described as a Black boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket. His car seat is a black and tan Baby Trend.

Clarkston Police said at at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Blaise was abducted from 1000 Montreal Road in the city. He was seated inside a 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of his home. The vehicle - pictured below - has a temporary tag # P2722946. It was also reported that there is a red "tag applied for" tag in the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarkston Police at (404) 557-8956.

Police said he was stolen while his family was unloading kids and groceries from the SUV and taking them inside their apartment. When his dad came back outside from dropping off the first load of groceries, the SUV and Blaise were gone, according to the police report.

We spoke to the family of Blaise who is very emotional and is asking for whoever took the car, to just bring the child home.

"Blaise is one of a kind," his mother said. "Please don't be irritated by his crying... he's just a baby."

His aunt said no charges would be filed if they just bring him home.

"We do have compassion in our heart -- and we trust God that he will have some compassion and drop our nephew off to the safest location."