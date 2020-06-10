Authorities say child is found safe after Amber Alert; babysitter charged with kidnapping

Phones around metro Atlanta were sent the alert Tuesday afternoon.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office says a child has been located and is safe after an Amber Alert was sent to phones across metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, the Amber Alert was initiated after an adult woman who was babysitting the child went missing. She now faces charges that include kidnapping.

Brittany McCoy was apparently reported missing just before midnight on Monday evening, the sheriff's office said

"Bartow County Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated a search for McCoy and the child. Once circumstances warranted an Amber Alert, the alert was issued statewide and McCoy, along with the juvenile, were located shortly thereafter in Rockdale County," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the "parents of the juvenile were notified that the child was located in good health and are on their way to be reunited with their child."

Authorities said McCoy is now in the custody of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.