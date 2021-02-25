Amber Alert issued for possible Atlanta abduction

Authorities report Jeily Castellanos was reportedly taken by Melvin Castellanos.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta agencies and residents have been alerted to reports of an abduction in the area as a search begins for a missing teen.

A national Amber Alert and statewide Levi's Call have been issued for 16-year-old Jeily Castellanos who went missing from Atlanta on Thursday.

The Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the incident along with Atlanta Police, reports that this is being investigated as a "possible kidnapping of a teenager by her father out of Atlanta."

According to MissingKids.org, 39-year-old Melvin Castellanos is listed as the suspect in the incident. He is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and 150 pounds.

No further details regarding how the incident came about or how the father was identified as a suspect have been released.

The two are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Ford Explorer with a North Carolina license plate reading HMV7986.

Anyone who sees the two or the vehicle in question is asked to contact 911 immediately.