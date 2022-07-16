Levi's Call issued for missing Lithonia teen

Police are looking for Ta'Niyah King, pictured below (right), in a 2015 Malibu Blue Chevrolet Saturday night with the license plate: CDI2646.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Authorities have issued a Levi's Call for a missing 15-year-old girl in Lithonia Saturday night.

Police are looking for Ta'Niyah King, pictured below (right), in a 2015 Malibu Blue Chevrolet Saturday night with the license plate number: CDI2646. According to DeKalb Police, Ta'Niyah has been abducted by Dana Dutley, 22, pictured below (left).

Ta'Niyah is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia. Ta'Niyah was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a hot pink bonnet, no shoes, and her hair is in braids, according to authorities. Dutley is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 165 pounds and was last seen wearing all black, authorities said.

If you see either of the two, DeKalb Police said to call 911 or its police department at 770-724-7850.

