Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old out of Coffee County

DOUGLAS, Ga. — UPDATE: Authorities announced at 6:24 a.m. that the Amber Alert has been canceled. The suspect, Joseph Michael, is now in custody.
---
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child out of Coffee County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the boy was abducted on Monday around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen at 245 Huckleberry Road in Douglas, Georgia.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
