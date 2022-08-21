x
Missing In Georgia

Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said she's believed to be traveling in a gray 2004 Toyota Camry with the Florida tag plate: DFF2048.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance.

Original Story: 

Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. 

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felicia Horne at 4 p.m. from the 4600-block of Countyline Road in Thomasville. 

Authorities said Aurora was last seen wearing a pink onesie. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 3 feet tall, and weighs 22 pounds. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are believed to be traveling in a gray 2004 Toyota Camry with the Florida tag plate: DFF2048.

If anyone sees them, the GBI said to call 911. 

