x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping of a 2-year-old child by his non-custodial father Saturday evening.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Georgia toddler. Authorities are searching for Nova Samson.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping of a 2-year-old child by his father Saturday. The father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, of Minnesota, is accused of taking his son from Ashley Pl. in Acworth. Deputies said Clark does not have custody of his son. 

Credit: Cherokee County
Nova Sampson

According to deputies, Clark is with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Malaysia Haynes The sheriff's office added they believe they could be headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is Haynes' hometown.

They could be traveling in a dark red Nissan Altima with the Mississippi tag LRC5349, authorities said. The vehicle has black rims, a white sticker on the left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of the trunk.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Camren Clark and Malaysia Haynes

The car was last seen on traffic cameras northbound on I-75 north of Emerson, Georgia, deputies said.

If anyone sees Clark, Sampson or the suspected vehicle they are urged to call 911 immediately. 

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Missing Teen | Sheriff's office in Monroe County say 17-year-old girl missing