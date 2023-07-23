x
Amber Alert | Authorities say 1-year-old in 'extreme danger'

This is a developing story.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Warner Robins, Georgia Sunday morning.

Authorities say to keep an eye out for a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty with the license plate CSX509.

They believe the child, 1-year-old Ta'yonni Johnson, was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson.

Amber Alert | Missing 1-year-old

The vehicle was last seen on Watson Boulevard. The child is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

