Atlanta Police looking for missing 14-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Police said the teen, Amore Murphy, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 when she entered a ride-share vehicle. Police stressed the rideshare is not a suspect in the case.

According to authorities, Murphey is 5'4" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair that is dyed blond at the ends, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white-and-gold sneakers.

She was last seen in the 1800 block of King Charles Road in southwest Atlanta.