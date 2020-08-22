Police find missing Decatur man's motorcycle in Gwinnett County

Keegan was last seen leaving a friend's house in East Atlanta on Aug. 16 on a motorcycle.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Decatur Police said Saturday that the motorcyle of a man missing since Aug. 16 had been found in Gwinnett County.

According to the department, the black 2015 Yamaha belonging to Andrew Keegan was found "abandoned in a remote area."

Keegan was last seen leaving a friend's house in East Atlanta last Sunday evening on a Yamaha. According to Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender, Keegan left his friend's house at about 9:30 p.m. that night.

Family members said Keegan has not returned home. Bender said that family and friends have not been able to make contact with him.

Keegan is described as a white male, about 6-feet-1-inch tall who weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He remains missing and police ask anyone who has seen him or who might have information about where he may be to contact Decatur Police Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or by email at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com. You can also contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).