Teen last seen leaving school a week ago reported missing; Deputies release persons of interest photos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Douglas County need help finding a missing 16-year-old, who was last seen leaving Alexander High School last week.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Angel Morrison was seen on Monday, Oct. 19, wearing blue joggers and a gray breast cancer awareness hoodie.
The sheriff's office posted fliers on its Facebook page, with Morrison's photo along with the photos of two persons of interest.
They also have a photo of a silver four-door vehicle that they are also asking the public to look out for.
Anyone who sees Morrison or recognizes the persons of interest is asked to contact investigator Roxann Benefield at 678-456-1307 or the sheriff's office Dispatch at 770-949-5656.