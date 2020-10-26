Teen last seen leaving school a week ago reported missing; Deputies release persons of interest photos

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Angel Morrison was seen on Monday, Oct. 19.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Douglas County need help finding a missing 16-year-old, who was last seen leaving Alexander High School last week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Angel Morrison was seen on Monday, Oct. 19, wearing blue joggers and a gray breast cancer awareness hoodie.

The sheriff's office posted fliers on its Facebook page, with Morrison's photo along with the photos of two persons of interest.

They also have a photo of a silver four-door vehicle that they are also asking the public to look out for.