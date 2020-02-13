HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff's office needs the public's help finding a 60-year-old woman last seen standing over a culvert at a creek near Tallapoosa on Tuesday.

Anita Lee has had no contact since she was last seen at the creek on Doe Valley Road.

Authorities say Lee is usually very active on social media but has not been since Tuesday. Her cell phone was found in the camper she lives in and has not been used since then.

She is described as 5-foot tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011 or call 911.

Haralson County Sheriff's Office

