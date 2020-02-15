HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 60-year-old woman reported missing on Thursday has been found dead in Haralson County, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said Anita Pauline Lee hadn't been seen since Tuesday in the area of Doe Valley Road in Tallapoosa. That's when neighbors told investigators she was seen standing over a culvert along a nearby creek.

But it was two days later after her social media accounts had gone quiet that concern began to grow. An investigation led authorities back to the camper she lived in where they found her cell phone - but no signs of her.

The search then escalated into a Mattie's Call, a statewide alert for missing elderly people and those with disabilities that may place them in danger.

Sadly, that search came to an end when Lee's body was found in water. The sheriff's office didn't release any details suggesting whether they consider her death suspicious. However, they did ask the public to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers following Friday's tragic discovery.

