ATLANTA — It's been more than a decade since anyone last saw Anita Renee Davis.

Now, state investigators are asking the public to help them in generating new leads in her case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Columbus office said Davis, nicknamed "Nae Nae," disappeared in 2007. She was last seen in DeKalb County.

The bureau shared a photograph and a sketch of Davis in the hopes that someone will come forward with information on her disappearance and death.

Authorities said she was 56 years old and was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 pounds.

Anyone who does have information is asked to call authorities. They can do so anonymously to the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477, submit an anonymous tip online, or call Special Agent Leigh Brooks at the GBI Region 2 office at (706) 565-7888.

Photos: Anita Renee 'Nae Nae' Davis, not seen since 2007 Anita Renee "Nae Nae" Davis Anita Renee "Nae Nae" Davis Anita Renee "Nae Nae" Davis

