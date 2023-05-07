Missing | 64-year-old showing early signs of dementia missing in Coweta County, deputies say

Anita Watson is 64 years old and was last seen walking on Upland Court in Redwin Plantation on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An older woman showing early signs of dementia is missing in Coweta County, according to deputies on Sunday.

Anita Watson is 64 years old and was last seen walking on Upland Court in Redwin Plantation on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said she was seen wearing either a leopard print jacket or a sleeveless sweater. Its report said she is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

The sheriff's office said she is showing early signs of dementia and taking heart medication. A photo was provided.

Anyone with information about Watson is urged to call the office at 770-254-3911.