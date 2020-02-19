CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Fort Valley State University College student has come to a tragic end after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Anitra Gunn, a metro Atlanta native, was reported missing last week. Fort Valley Police said that the 23-year-old was last seen on Valentine's Day around 11:30 a.m.

She spoke to her father that day, but then hours later, calls and texts from her friends went unanswered. Her father reported her missing the following day. Since then, authorities have been looking for Gunn.

A body was discovered around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday off of Greer Road near the Crawford-Peach county line.

Due to weather conditions, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said deputies and members of the task force were out riding around searching, because they couldn't use the helicopter.

"They were just riding, looking," he said. "We had an idea of bushes and sticks that were in front of the grill of her car, so deputies were kind of looking in that area."

He said about 150 yards off the roadway, a piece of the car was found. The body was found in close proximity to that area.

"The body was partially covered," he said.

It's unclear how long the body might have been there. The sheriff said it appears that someone attempted to hide the body.

RELATED: Body found in search for missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn

At this point, this is still considered a death investigation. Her boyfriend, however, is considered a person of interest in the case. He's also been charged in connection with an incident that happened on Feb. 5, days prior to her disappearance.

According to the Fort Valley Police Police Department, 22-year-old DeMarcus Little is charged with criminal damage to property for an incident that happened on Feb. 5. Police said Gunn's windows were smashed at her apartment and her car tires were slashed. Fort Valley Police said more charges could come.

RELATED: Timeline: The disappearance of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be positively identified.

"They still have to verify that this is who we think it is," Deese said.

Gunn, a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta, was an agriculture major at Fort Valley State.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos: Anitra Gunn reported missing Anitra Gunn

OTHER HEADLINES

Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old