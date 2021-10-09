Mattie's Call out in Clayton County for missing 13-year-old

The Clayton County Police Department said it was searching for Antavious Jones, who was last seen at the 1000 block of Flat Shoals Rd. in College Park.

Police in Clayton County issued a Mattie's Call on Saturday for a missing 13-year-old.

The Clayton County Police Department said it was searching for Antavious Jones, who was last seen at the 1000 block of Flat Shoals Rd. in College Park.

Police said they responded to the call that he was missing just before midnight on Friday night.

Antavious was described as 5-foot-2 weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas shirt with black shorts. Police said he has been diagnosed with ADHD but has no other reported medical history.