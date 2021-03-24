Man reported missing after leaving group home without medication

Police said Anthony Simmons is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has not taken his medication.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need the public's help finding a 36-year-old man who left a group home without his medication.

Clayton County Police responded to the call along the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. They believe Anthony Simmons left on foot from that location.

Simmons is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 208-pounds, police said.

Police said Simmons is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has not taken his medication.