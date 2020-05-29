x
Mattie's Call issued for missing Riverdale man with mental health disorders

Antnhe Beyene was last seen Wednesday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing person with known mental health diagnoses.

Police issued a Mattie's Call for Antnhe Beyene, 41, after he walked away from his residence off Highway 85 in Riverdale around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, Beyene has walked away from the location before, but later returns. However, he was still unaccounted for on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Beyene has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as schizophrenia.

Beyene is 5'11" tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Antnhe Beyen is asked to call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.

