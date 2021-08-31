Man last seen near Atlanta airport reported missing, police say

According to APD, they are looking for Jamie Dwayne Shelton.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a man who was last seen in the airport area.

According to APD, they are looking for Jamie Dwayne Shelton.

The 41-year-old was last seen Tuesday at 6000 North Terminal Parkway, which is in the address for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

He was wearing dark jeans and a black T-shirt. Police said he is 5'11 in height and weighs about 200 pounds.