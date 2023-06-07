She's a student with perfect attendance, missing for two weeks since not coming home from school | New photos

14-year-old Ashley Bell is believed to be endangered by Gwinnett County Police.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl who didn't come home from school on May 24 has now been missing for two weeks, under what police describe as "circumstances outside her normal behavior."

Ashely Bell is a student with perfect attendance, but was last seen leaving Parkview High School at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Gwinnett Police are now releasing new photos of her, including a security camera picture from as she was leaving school.

The department believes she may be endangered.

"She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam. Bell's cell phone was turned off a few hours later. She has had no activity on social media. She does not have access to money or a car. These circumstances are outside her normal behavior, as she has perfect attendance in school," GCPD said in a release.

Ashley is described as standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When she left school on May 24, she was wearing a white shirt, brown tights and white and brown shoes.