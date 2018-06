ATHENS, Ga. -- Authorities need help locating a missing 73-year-old man.

The Athens-Clarke County Police department is searching for James Johnson. He weighs about 145 pounds

His last known address is off of West Broad Street, near Arby’s.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue sweater, khaki pants, a white fleece jacket, and a red hat. He also had a black notebook with him.

Anyone who sees him should dial 911 or call the police department.

© 2018 WXIA