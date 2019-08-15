ATLANTA — Police need the public's help finding a man who was last seen on July 17 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where he works for a facilities management company.

Devin Dickerson, 53, last clocked in to his job in July where he worked the third shift and cleaned the Delta Sky Club's on the concourses.

A co-worker called Dickerson's mother who was concerned when he did not show up for work. The mother said the last time she spoke to him was the week of July 14th.

Police say Dickerson's cell phone is disconnected.

He is described as 6-foot-1 a black man with black/grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs 220-pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

Atlanta Police Department

