ATLANTA – A Mattie’s Call issued for Roger Elmer Bussey, a 69-year-old man with dementia, has been canceled.

Police said he was located at Grady Hospital.

Friday morning he was reported missing by Grady Security after he was last seen at the hospital around 9:05 a.m.

Police said he was found safe.

Roger Elmer Bussey, 69, is missing from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.Credit: Atlanta Police

