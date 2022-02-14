Police asking for public's help finding missing 20-year-old Atlanta woman

Diamond Eley has not been contacted since Feb. 13.

ATLANTA — A woman went missing over the weekend, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Now authorities are asking the public for help in locating her.

Having not been contacted since Sunday, the day before Valentine's Day, Diamond Eley was reported missing by her family, police said. The 20-year-old is 5-foot 5-inches and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on her forehead that reads "Loyalty."