Atlanta Police ask public for help finding missing 50-year-old man last seen several days ago

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 50-year-old man last seen leaving his home several days ago in Atlanta's Sylvan Hills neighborhood.
APD said Michael Cook was last leaving his home on Byron Drive SW last Friday around 8:25 a.m. He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and black shorts.
If anyone has any information about Cook's whereabouts, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.