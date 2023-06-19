Atlanta Police searching for man who went missing at the end of May

APD said 39-year-old David Fagbemi was last seen at a location on Northside Pkwy.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have put out a call for the public's help as they continue to search for a 39-year-old who's been missing since the end of May.

According to APD, David Fagbemi was last seen on May 30 at a location on Northside Parkway, near where it intersects with Northgate Drive.

Fagbemi's family later reported him missing, and he still hasn't been seen after several weeks.

"If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235," APD said in a release.