ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man who arrived in Atlanta after missing his bus and hasn't been seen since he was attempting to reclaim his belongings.

Officials said that 26-year-old Asrick Smith of Brooklyn, New York was last seen on Nov. 26 around 3 p.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal at 232 Forsyth Street SW in Atlanta.

Authorities said at the time, he was attempting to get his luggage after arriving from South Carolina by Uber ride.

According to a police report filed with APD, an officer spoke to a local friend who said that Smith had not gotten back on his bus after it stopped in the neighboring state and called another friend in California to help secure his ride for the rest of the trip.

The out-of-town friend said he was worried about Smith's mental state when he got the call. Now, Smith's mother, who first noticed something was awry, is also concerned due to his disappearance.

Attempts to reach the missing man by phone have gone unanswered.

Smith is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. Police haven't suggested whether they consider his disappearance suspicious at this point. However, they are asking for the public's help to find him.

Anyone with information about Smith's location is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department's homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

MORE HEADLINES

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

15 arrested during human trafficking sting at metro Atlanta hotel

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old