ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta need the public's help finding a missing man who disappeared from the Buckhead area.

Police said 43-year-old Conroy Wright was reported missing from the Phipps Plaza area and last seen walking toward Weiuca Road. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds.

At the last time he was seen, officials said he was wearing a gray hooded jacket with red and white stripes along with black pants and black shoes. Police said Wright reportedly suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone who spots Wright or knows where he is should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.