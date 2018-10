ATLANTA -- Atlanta police need help finding a missing woman.

The department is searching for 67-year-old Dianne Reese. They said she has dementia and that her family reported her missing.

She was last seen on Hank Aaron Drive around 2:45 p.m. wearing a black shirt and white pants. Anyone with information that could help officers find her, contact them at 404-546-4235

