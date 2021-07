Melvin Cooper was last seen on Monday, July 12 in 800 block of Thurmond Street NW, Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a 62-year-old man reported missing from the city of Atlanta.

Melvin Cooper was last seen on Monday, July 12 in 800 block of Thurmond Street NW, Atlanta. Police said he has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Police have not released if he is on foot or in the local area.