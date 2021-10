Fifty-three-year-old Pamela Lisa Austin was reported missing by her coworker, according to police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen at work about two weeks ago.

According to police, 53-year-old Pamela Lisa Austin was reported missing by her coworker. She was also reported last active on her email on October 13 as well.

She's described as being five-foot-eight and weighing 230 pounds.