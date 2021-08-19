x
Atlanta Police searching for woman who has been missing for two weeks

Police say she hasn't been seen since Aug. 5 and she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help finding a woman they say has been missing for two weeks.

According to a statement from the police department, Mai Anh Phung was last spotted leaving 784 Ponce De Leon Place on Aug. 5 and hasn't been seen since.

Now officers say the 39-year-old woman is reported missing and could possibly be driving a red Honda Fit. 

Authorities describe Phung as being a Vietnamese woman that stands about 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

She may be wearing a blue shirt and blue pants and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information about Phung's disappearance or whereabouts is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

