Authorities alert Georgia, South Carolina to teen missing since Tuesday

Authorities said 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood may be with her boyfriend and an adult.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Oconee County, South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen not seen since Tuesday evening.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, which sent the alert to news agencies in both South Carolina and Georgia, 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5. Family members reported her missing on Wednesday.

The family didn't have a clothing description at the time she left the home. Meanwhile, investigators have been working on leads and speaking with family members to figure out where Underwood may have gone.

At this time, investigators believe that Ariel may be in the company of her boyfriend and an adult. They may be in a silver four-door Ford Fusion sedan.

Underwood is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 128 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.