x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

missing-in-georgia

Authorities in Heard County looking for 27-year-old woman last seen in eastern Alabama

Natalie Jones/Sheppard was last seen early on Sunday, July 5, according to officials.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Heard County are looking for a 27-year-old woman with multiple diagnosed mental illnesses, who they said has been missing since Sunday, July 5.

According to the Heard County Sheriff's Office, Natalie Pearl Jones/Sheppard was last seen at about 12:52 a.m., on Sunday, July 5 near 269 River Chase Drive in Jackson's Gap, Alabama.

The sheriff's office says she has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic but is on medication.

Natalie is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, white shorts and black sandals with a bow.

She has the name "Isaac" tattooed on her left wrist, the name "Trent" tattooed on her right wrist, a star diagram tattooed from shoulder to shoulder and a baby footprint tattooed on her right foot.

Credit: Heard County Sheriff's Office
Twenty-seven-year-old Natalie Heard was reported missing by the Heard County, Ga., Sheriff's Office. They said she was last seen on July 5, 2020.

According to the sheriff's office, Natalie drives a hot pink Chevrolet Cavalier with a blue stripe. The car has Georgia license tag number RVE6177.

Anyone who has seen her, or has information about her is asked to contact the Heard County Sheriff's Office at 706-675-3329.

MORE HEADLINES |

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 11

President Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter urge Americans to wear masks

John Lewis death rumors false, spokesperson says

Back to Phase One in Atlanta? Business owners must choose between advice of governor, mayor