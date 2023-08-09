Authorities searching for missing woman in Paulding County after car found abandoned

Briana Madaris is 5-feet-2, weighs 125 pounds and has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies are searching for a woman who was reported missing by her family on Wednesday.

Briana Madaris has not been heard from by her family since they were last in touch with her earlier in the day, according to deputies. When she last spoke with them, her family said she had made "vague suicidal comments" and has since stopped communicating with them.

Madaris' car was later found abandoned just beyond the Douglas County line, deputies said. She has ties to the Cedar Mountain Road area in Douglas County where her car was found, but her family said they are worried about her well-being.

Madaris is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.