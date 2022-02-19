Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in DeKalb County

Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need your help finding a 13-year-old who's been missing since Friday.

According to a social media post from DeKalb County Police, Terrie Dawson was last seen near the 900 block of Millard Road in Stone Mountain.

Police describe the teen as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.