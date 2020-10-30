Mattie's Call: 15-year-old reported missing in Clayton County

Police are looking for Ayesha O’Neal.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in locating a 15-year-old who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that Ayesha O’Neal ran away from an address in the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 1:30 p.m.

O'Neal has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Police added that she has run away before.

O'Neal has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet and1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, furry slippers, and a black scarf.