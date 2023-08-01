x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Carroll County authorities searching for missing 22-year-old

Ayla Smith was last seen on July 23.

More Videos

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County authorities are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

The sheriff's office issued an alert for Ayla Smith Tuesday. The 22-year-old was last seen on July 23 wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

Deputies said she has blue eyes, stands at 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs 102 pounds. She has a tattoo of a zodiac sign on her right wrist. 

Smith was walking near Caldwell Road in Bowdon, deputies said, and she does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Courtney Short at 770-830-5916 or email tips to cshort@carrollsheriff.com.

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out