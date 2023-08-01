Carroll County authorities searching for missing 22-year-old

Ayla Smith was last seen on July 23.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County authorities are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

The sheriff's office issued an alert for Ayla Smith Tuesday. The 22-year-old was last seen on July 23 wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

Deputies said she has blue eyes, stands at 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs 102 pounds. She has a tattoo of a zodiac sign on her right wrist.

Smith was walking near Caldwell Road in Bowdon, deputies said, and she does not have a cell phone.