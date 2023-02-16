Child missing, woman wanted for kidnapping in Bartow County

The sheriff's office said the woman took the child on Sunday and was seen Wednesday at a mall without the child.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A child is missing and a woman is wanted in Bartow County for charges including kidnapping and interference with custody.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was looking for Rebecca Vincent, who they said took Pride King on Sunday from an address in Cartersville and then was seen Wednesday at the Mall of Stonecrest - but without the child.

A Facebook post by the sheriff's office said that no Amber Alert has been issued in the case because the GBI told them "the case does not their criteria," but that the child, Pride, has "been entered as missing."

It's unclear what, if any, relationship there is between the woman and the child. 11Alive has reached out to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office for clarification.

The sheriff's office said it was unknown where Vincent lives, but that she could be in the area of Stonecrest or Marietta and was last seen driving a white sedan.