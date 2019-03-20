FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County believe a Berry College alumnus reported missing on Wednesday may be all the way on the other side of metro Atlanta.

Investigators said 28-year-old Ahmad Pruitt - while from Dalton - may actually be somewhere near Griffin, based on GPS data.

Floyd County police warn that the missing man suffers from major depression and are hoping someone will call in with information on how to find him.

Pruitt is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with low-cut black hair. He may be driving a 2007 Nissan Armada.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Floyd County police at 706-235-7766.