PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – Body camera video shows the moment officers rescued a missing two-year-old girl near Savannah.

Kamiyah Vicks went missing on June 27 before 7 a.m., WSAV reported. Major Lee Sherrod of Port Wentworth Police said the child was last seen with her mother at 5:00 p.m. on June 26, walking near the woods by Benton Boulevard and the Highlands.

The mother was at one point believed to be missing, WSAV reported, and during the course of those 18 hours, the mother and Kamiyah became separated. It still remains unclear when and how.

Brock, Savannah, WXIA

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, six hours after she was reported missing, body camera video shows Kamiyah being found in a wooded area in the town of Pooler.

Police said she was dehydrated with minor scrapes and given medical attention. Police are investigating how the child became separated from her mother.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved