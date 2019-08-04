Authorities have identified the body found in the Chattahoochee River over the weekend.

On Monday, Cobb County Police said the medical examiner's office identified the woman as 47-year-old Suzanne Elizabeth Giaimo of Atlanta. She was reported missing on April 1.

Authorities pulled the body from the river near Akers Drive and Akers Mill Road on April 6.

Cobb Police along with Cobb County Fire, Sandy Springs Fire, and Sandy Springs Police worked to together to retrieve the woman from the water.

No other details about the death have been released.

