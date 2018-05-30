RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say they have recovered the body of a missing S.C. man who went missing in the woods nearly two weeks ago.

Searchers recovered 37-year-old Eric Tench's body Thursday, May 24.

Crews in Rabun County had been searching for the man ever since May 20, when they reported Tench had been missing "for a few days."

"Ok Rabunites, we need your prayers," the county's emergency management team posted on their Facebook page. "Your volunteers are out looking for a gentleman who’s been deep in the woods for a few days. The terrain is very rough and dangerous so we’re askin [sic] for prayers to guide our volunteers safely into and out of the wild and scenic National forest and to successfully locate and reunite this family!"

However, an update posted on May 22 was less hopeful.

"We’ve been going non-stop since this missing person was reported," the post read. "We have just about exhausted local resources!... We’ve looked in all of the (well that’s where I’d prob be) places! and geographically where our knowledge, training and experience tells us that he might or could be places, but we haven’t found a thing!"

Searchers did find Tench's dogs, one of whom had cornered a bear in a tree. But still, there was no sign of the 37-year-old.

In a final update on Facebook, Rabun County officials said they were continuing their search in the woods, writing that they "really appreciate all of the support and volunteers that have said they would come help but due to the terrain and area we cannot put just anyone in... Please continue to pray for the safety of the searchers and for the family."

However, the search came to a tragic end, with officials confirming they found Tench's body.

At this time, they have not released a cause of death for the 27-year-old.

© 2018 WXIA